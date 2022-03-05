Soldiers from units in Korea competed in the 2nd Infantry Division's Best Warrior competition. Winners will continue to compete in the 8th Army Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842126
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-OS914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956058
|Length:
|00:13:42
|Location:
|UIJEONGBU, 31, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
