    Best Warrior Competition

    UIJEONGBU, 31, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Spc. Valesia Gaines

    AFN Humphreys

    Soldiers from units in Korea competed in the 2nd Infantry Division's Best Warrior competition. Winners will continue to compete in the 8th Army Best Warrior Competition.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842126
    VIRIN: 220503-A-OS914-001
    Filename: DOD_108956058
    Length: 00:13:42
    Location: UIJEONGBU, 31, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Emily Dawson and SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    Best Warrior Competition

