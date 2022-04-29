Children of Military servicemembers and DOD Civilians participated in an Army Combat Fitness Test. The events were modified for safety and were led and monitored by military personnel.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 01:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842124
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-OS914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108956049
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child ACFT, by SPC Emily Dawson and SPC Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
