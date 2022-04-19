Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys Fire Department Push In

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Camp Humphreys Fire Department participated in a Push-In ceremony to celebrate the arrival of its newest emergency crash vehicle to assist the aviation mission during emergency and non-emergency missions.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 01:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842103
    VIRIN: 220419-A-SI119-001
    Filename: DOD_108955511
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Humphreys Fire Department Push In, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention
    Camp Humphreys

