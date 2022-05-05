Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski, an M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank gunner assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle driver assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division talk about competing in the stress shoot and Starry physical training portions of the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 5, 2022. The Sullivan Cup requires mastery of individual tasks, technical and tactical competence, and the ability to demonstrate an array of maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842097
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-ET609-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108955390
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartan Soldiers test their capabilities at the Sullivan Cup, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
