Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew medevac a crew member from a tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas, May 5, 2022. The helicopter crew transported the ailing man to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video, Air Station Houston and Station Galveston)
|05.05.2022
|05.05.2022 19:24
|B-Roll
|Location:
|TX, US
