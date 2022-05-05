Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew medevac a crew member from a tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas, May 5, 2022. The helicopter crew transported the ailing man to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video, Air Station Houston and Station Galveston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842093
    VIRIN: 220505-G-G0108-1003
    Filename: DOD_108955376
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: TX, US

    medevac
    tug boat
    coast guard medevac

