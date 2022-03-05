Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Relleve - Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Lance Relleve from the 453rd Chemical Battalion in Bell, California, speaks about his heritage on May 3, 2022, in Muscatatuck, Indiana.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842091
    VIRIN: 220504-A-UE565-002
    Filename: DOD_108955363
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Relleve - Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

