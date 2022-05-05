Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden and The First Lady Host a Cinco de Mayo Reception

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and The First Lady Host a Cinco de Mayo Reception with Mrs. Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador, Wife of the President of Mexico

    The White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 17:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842085
    Filename: DOD_108955221
    Length: 00:15:30
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and The First Lady Host a Cinco de Mayo Reception, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cinco de Mayo
    The First Lady
    President Biden
    President of Mexico
    Mrs. Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador
    Wife of the President of Mexico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT