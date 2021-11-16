PRANG 2021 year in video

Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Adobe Premiere Pro, Nov. 16, 2021 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. The video highlights some of the accomplishments and focus areas of the wing during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842081
|VIRIN:
|211116-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108955127
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
