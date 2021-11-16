Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG 2021 year in video

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Adobe Premiere Pro, Nov. 16, 2021 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. The video highlights some of the accomplishments and focus areas of the wing during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 16:26
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

