On today's episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches about effective listening and using it to build leadership skills.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842078
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108955033
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Snacks; Perspective from the Front Lines, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT