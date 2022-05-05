Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fun Moments at BSC 2022

    KUWAIT

    05.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition talk about their experience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards and Spc. Jalen Thomas)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842076
    VIRIN: 220505-A-CB630-266
    Filename: DOD_108954989
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fun Moments at BSC 2022, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

