CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition talk about their experience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards and Spc. Jalen Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842076
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-CB630-266
|Filename:
|DOD_108954989
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fun Moments at BSC 2022, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT