    MCA training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from diverse career fields across the 355th Wing united together to complete one common mission: multi-capable airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:36
    Category: Package
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    This work, MCA training, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    Multi-capable Airmen
    multi-capable Air Force

