    Seaman Declaro Sends greetings to USS Princeton

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Religious Programs Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif. sends a shout out to his ship, USS Princeton, (CG-59) for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842065
    VIRIN: 220505-N-YZ252-998
    Filename: DOD_108954843
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US 
    Hometown: SAN LEANDRO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Declaro Sends greetings to USS Princeton, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USNavy
    #NavyWeek
    #NavyOutreach

