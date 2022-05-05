Dynamic Employment of APS-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842050" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade highlighted our flexibility and agility to enable landpower in the Indo-Pacific Theater with the dynamic employment of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 during Operation Pathways.



The 402nd combined the Army Sustainment Command & U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprises with U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) and SDDC to utilize this capability for the first time in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)