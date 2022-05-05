Dynamic Employment of APS-3

The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade highlighted our flexibility and agility to enable landpower in the Indo-Pacific Theater with the dynamic employment of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 during Operation Pathways.
The 402nd combined the Army Sustainment Command & U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprises with U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) and SDDC to utilize this capability for the first time in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
