    Dynamic Employment of APS-3

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade highlighted our flexibility and agility to enable landpower in the Indo-Pacific Theater with the dynamic employment of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 during Operation Pathways.

    The 402nd combined the Army Sustainment Command & U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprises with U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) and SDDC to utilize this capability for the first time in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:51
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PH

    Theater Sustainment
    APS3
    APS Afloat

