    Day in the Life: SrA Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces MWD Handler

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Georgina Silva, a military working dog handler assigned to the 17th Security Forces squadron, discusses her relationship with MWD, Aghi. They work together to keep Goodfellow safe.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842047
    VIRIN: 220422-F-MU509-812
    Filename: DOD_108954400
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: SrA Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces MWD Handler, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17 SFS
    17th Security Forces Sq.

