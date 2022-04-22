SrA Georgina Silva, a military working dog handler assigned to the 17th Security Forces squadron, discusses her relationship with MWD, Aghi. They work together to keep Goodfellow safe.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842047
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-MU509-812
|Filename:
|DOD_108954400
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day in the Life: SrA Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces MWD Handler, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
