    Office of the Surgeon General of the Army - National Nurses Week 2022

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General of MEDCOM, Lieutenant General R. Scott Dingle and Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough, send greetings to Nurses on National Nurses Week.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 12:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842039
    VIRIN: 220502-A-AM516-849
    Filename: DOD_108954085
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of the Surgeon General of the Army - National Nurses Week 2022, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nurse
    army nurse
    nurse corps
    army medicine
    National Nurses Week
    Nurses Week

