The Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General of MEDCOM, Lieutenant General R. Scott Dingle and Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough, send greetings to Nurses on National Nurses Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 12:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842039
|VIRIN:
|220502-A-AM516-849
|Filename:
|DOD_108954085
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Office of the Surgeon General of the Army - National Nurses Week 2022, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
