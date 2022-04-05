Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Plays Down A1A in Fort Lauderdale

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast plays music down A1A in Fort Lauderdale during Fleet Week Port Everglades.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842011
    VIRIN: 220505-N-AW702-0001
    Filename: DOD_108953687
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southeast Plays Down A1A in Fort Lauderdale, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Lauderdale
    Fleet Week
    Navy Region Southeast
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Band Southeast

