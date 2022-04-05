Navy Band Southeast plays music down A1A in Fort Lauderdale during Fleet Week Port Everglades.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842011
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-AW702-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108953687
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Band Southeast Plays Down A1A in Fort Lauderdale, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT