633d CE hosts earth day volunteer events

Personnel from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron and volunteers participated in earth week events at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, April 16 to April 23, 2022. 633d CE hosts these volunteer events in order to bring the community together and appreciate nature. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mikaela Smith)
|04.22.2022
|05.05.2022 08:28
|Package
|842008
|220422-F-PG418-7001
|DOD_108953612
|00:01:19
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|1
|1
