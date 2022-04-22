Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d CE hosts earth day volunteer events

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Personnel from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron and volunteers participated in earth week events at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, April 16 to April 23, 2022. 633d CE hosts these volunteer events in order to bring the community together and appreciate nature. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:28
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, 633d CE hosts earth day volunteer events, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Outdoors
    Earth Day
    JBLE
    633d CE

