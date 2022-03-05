Maj. Latasha Westfall, 39th Medical Group interim chief nurse, and Airman 1st Class Sharlyn Bittig, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron TMO inbound cargo, share their stories of motherhood and send a message back home to their children May 4, 2022, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Incirlik AB is a remote tour where many Airmen leave their families at home to continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 06:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842000
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-TO512-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108953415
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Incirlik Mother's Day Shout outs, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
