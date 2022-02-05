Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Croatia Assault the Tower Trojan Footprint 22 Social Media Edit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UDBINA, CROATIA

    05.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Croatia Assault the Tower Trojan Footprint 22 Social Media Edit

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 06:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841996
    VIRIN: 220502-A-JY390-058
    Filename: DOD_108953378
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: UDBINA, HR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatia Assault the Tower Trojan Footprint 22 Social Media Edit, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TrojanFootprint
    TrojanFootprint22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT