HUN Fastrope training for Trojan Footprint 2022 B-Roll
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 05:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841995
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-VU095-048
|Filename:
|DOD_108953341
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SZOLNOK, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership, by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT