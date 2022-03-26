Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winds Aloft performs during the Orange Blossom Festival

    1, TURKEY

    03.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    TSgt Sara Garing, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Winds Aloft Woodwind Quintet bassoonist, describes her experience in the musical outreach for English-language students at the Turkish American Association in Adana, Turkey, March 26, 2022. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession NATO and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 05:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841994
    VIRIN: 220326-F-DJ826-309
    Filename: DOD_108953327
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winds Aloft performs during the Orange Blossom Festival, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Band
    Adana
    Winds Aloft
    Orange Blossom

