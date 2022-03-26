Winds Aloft performs during the Orange Blossom Festival

TSgt Sara Garing, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Winds Aloft Woodwind Quintet bassoonist, describes her experience in the musical outreach for English-language students at the Turkish American Association in Adana, Turkey, March 26, 2022. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession NATO and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 05:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841994
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-DJ826-309
|Filename:
|DOD_108953327
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
