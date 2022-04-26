Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invited minsters of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis and various issues facing the U.S, Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 04:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841987
    VIRIN: 220426-F-IT949-1002
    Filename: DOD_108953305
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

