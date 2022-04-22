As spring comes out , in the spirit of comprehensive airman fitness, this video encourages airmen to find a physical activity that suits them.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 04:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841986
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-ME505-788
|Filename:
|DOD_108953304
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Stay Active, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
