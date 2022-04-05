Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tankers arrive in preparation of Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, arrived at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 4, 2022. The two tankers will be part of the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, providing onlookers with a look at both the past and future of aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841979
    VIRIN: 220504-F-ID578-1001
    Filename: DOD_108952875
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tankers arrive in preparation of Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show, by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    Holloman
    tanker
    KC-135
    Legacy of Liberty
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT