Tankers arrive in preparation of Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show

A KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, arrived at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 4, 2022. The two tankers will be part of the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, providing onlookers with a look at both the past and future of aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)