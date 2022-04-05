Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BSC2022 Day 2: Cuts

    KUWAIT

    05.04.2022

    Video by Spc. William China and Staff Sgt. Leron Richards

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- Sergeant Maj. Brian Disque, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, gives a speech to the 8 remaining teams during BSC 2022 at Camp Buehring on May 4th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841966
    VIRIN: 220504-A-QS731-904
    Filename: DOD_108952574
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: KW

    This work, BSC2022 Day 2: Cuts, by SPC William China and SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    3rd Army
    BSC2022

