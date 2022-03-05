Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition-Suicide Prevention Scenario

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- During the 2022 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, the competitors were faced with a suicide prevention scenario. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Laron Richards and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 19:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841964
    VIRIN: 220503-A-CB630-845
    Filename: DOD_108952571
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

