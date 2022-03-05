Best Squad Competition-Suicide Prevention Scenario

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- During the 2022 U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition, the competitors were faced with a suicide prevention scenario. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Laron Richards and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 19:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841964
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-CB630-845
|Filename:
|DOD_108952571
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
