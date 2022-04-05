U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, construct underground bunkers during a field exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25-29, 2022. The construction defensive position consisted of a series of three subterranean bunkers and interconnected culverts to serve as an enhanced defensive position. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton and Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 17:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841955
|VIRIN:
|220504-M-JI447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108952409
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marine engineers construct underground defense system, by LCpl Sixto Castro and LCpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
