    U.S. Marine engineers construct underground defense system

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro and Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, construct underground bunkers during a field exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25-29, 2022. The construction defensive position consisted of a series of three subterranean bunkers and interconnected culverts to serve as an enhanced defensive position. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Meshaq Hylton and Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841951
    VIRIN: 220430-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_108952306
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine engineers construct underground defense system, by LCpl Sixto Castro and LCpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Construction
    8th ESB

