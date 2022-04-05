Sgt. Jacob Pena, with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, sends Mother's Day greetings to his wife, Taylor McRae, on May 4, 2022. The Soldier's unit is deployed as part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to advise, assist and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh within designated areas of Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Karl R. Cain and Spc. Damian Mioduszewski)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841944
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-IW454-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_108952107
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Jacob Pena - Mother's Day, by MAJ Karl Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
