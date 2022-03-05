U.S. Air Force Airmen attend Agility Prime demonstration during Emerald Warrior 22.1

An interview stringer with Sterling Alley, program manager with AFWERX's Agility Prime project, during exercise Emerald Warrior at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 3, 2022. Emerald Warrior provides annual, realistic pre-deployment training encompassing multiple joint operating areas. The exercise prepares special operations forces, conventional force enablers, partner nations and interagency elements, to integrate with and execute full-spectrum special operations in an arctic climate, sharpening U.S. forces’ abilities to operate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)
|05.03.2022
Date Posted: 05.04.2022
|Interviews
|841925
VIRIN: 220503-F-TC214-8001
|DOD_108951907
|00:02:05
Location: Hurlburt Field, FL, US
|0
|0
