Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NURSES WEEK UNITED IN MISSION ROOTED IN STRENGTH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates Nurses Week 2022 honoring our Active Duty, Civilian Nurses, and nursing staff, whose legacy is United in Mission and Rooted in Strength.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841916
    VIRIN: 220413-A-TY372-080
    Filename: DOD_108951757
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NURSES WEEK UNITED IN MISSION ROOTED IN STRENGTH, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY MEDICINE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY 3RD INFANTRY DIVISION FORT STEWART

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT