Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates Nurses Week 2022 honoring our Active Duty, Civilian Nurses, and nursing staff, whose legacy is United in Mission and Rooted in Strength.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841916
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-TY372-080
|Filename:
|DOD_108951757
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NURSES WEEK UNITED IN MISSION ROOTED IN STRENGTH, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
