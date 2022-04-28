Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Astronauts Train with UH-72 Lakota Helicopters at Fort Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    NASA Astronauts U.S. Navy Capt. Victor Glover and Jessica Meir talk about their experience training in the UH-72 Lakota helicopter at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841905
    VIRIN: 220428-A-XA218-967
    Filename: DOD_108951507
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, NASA Astronauts Train with UH-72 Lakota Helicopters at Fort Rucker, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Rucker
    NASA Astronaut
    UH-72 Lakota Helicopter
    Army Flight School

