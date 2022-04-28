NASA Astronauts Train with UH-72 Lakota Helicopters at Fort Rucker

NASA Astronauts U.S. Navy Capt. Victor Glover and Jessica Meir talk about their experience training in the UH-72 Lakota helicopter at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841905
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-XA218-967
|Filename:
|DOD_108951507
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
