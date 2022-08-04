Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators Workshop with Recruiting Stations Charlotte, Columbia, Montgomery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Charlotte, Columbia, and Montgomery, 6th Marine Corps Recruiting District, complete a four-day workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 5, 2022. Educators workshop is an opportunity for educators and influencers to experience the basic training of U.S. Marine recruits in support of the recruiting effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841891
    VIRIN: 220408-M-D1318-1001
    Filename: DOD_108951127
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators Workshop with Recruiting Stations Charlotte, Columbia, Montgomery, by LCpl Jareka Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Educators Workshop
    Recruiting
    MCRC
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    6MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT