Educators Workshop with Recruiting Stations Charlotte, Columbia, Montgomery

Educators from Recruiting Stations Charlotte, Columbia, and Montgomery, 6th Marine Corps Recruiting District, complete a four-day workshop on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 5, 2022. Educators workshop is an opportunity for educators and influencers to experience the basic training of U.S. Marine recruits in support of the recruiting effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)