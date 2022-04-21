Regional Cavalry Competition 2022

Riders with the 4th Infantry Division Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard competed in the Regional Cavalry Competition, April 21-23, 2022, at the Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, San Angelo, Texas. The three-day competition consisted of many challenging events such as military horsemanship, saber-wielding, pistol-shooting and field jumping. The Ivy riders and their horses competed in all level three categories and brought home ribbons from almost every level and event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 10:43
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
