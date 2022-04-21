Regional Cavalry Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Riders with the 4th Infantry Division Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard competed in the Regional Cavalry Competition, April 21-23, 2022, at the Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, San Angelo, Texas. The three-day competition consisted of many challenging events such as military horsemanship, saber-wielding, pistol-shooting and field jumping. The Ivy riders and their horses competed in all level three categories and brought home ribbons from almost every level and event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons)