Staff Sgt. Robert Massicotte, assigned to the 928th Military Police Detachment, sends Mother's Day greetings to Robin Massicotte in Lebanon, Connecticut on May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841866
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-HJ018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108950902
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Hometown:
|LEBANON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Robert Massicotte - Mother's Day, by SSG Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT