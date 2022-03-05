U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tracey Easter assigned to the 329th Regional Support Group at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Teresa Easter in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841865
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-XM236-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108950885
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Tracey Easter - Mother's Day, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
