Maj. Andrea Smith - Mother's Day

U.S. Army Maj. Andrea Smith assigned to the 329th Regional Support Group at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Claudette Thompson in Mount Vernon, New York on May 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841863
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-XM236-1018
|Filename:
|DOD_108950881
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
