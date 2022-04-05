Cpt. Promise Newman - Mother's Day

U.S. Army Cpt. Promise Newman assigned to the 203rd Medical Combat Area Support at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Janice Barnett and Cpt. Madison Petry in Midway, Georgia on May 4, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841858
|VIRIN:
|220504-A-XM236-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_108950873
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|MIDWAY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
