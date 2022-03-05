Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Grant Brizendine - Mother's Day

    IRAQ

    05.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Nathan R Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Grant Brizendine assigned to the 329th Regional Support Group at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq sends Mother's Day greetings to Mary Loftis-Hall and Kelly Brizendine in Halifax, Virginia on May 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:30
    Category: Greetings
    Hometown: HALIFAX, VA, US

    This work, Sgt. Grant Brizendine - Mother's Day, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day

