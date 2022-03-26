USAFE bands performs for the Turkish American Association

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gülşah Karaçam, Turkish American Association manager, describes how music can bring people together at the Turkish American Association in Adana, Turkey, March 26, 2022. During the event, Winds Aloft, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, displayed their musical talents with songs from around the world. Afterwards, the band answered questions and signed autographs for the children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)