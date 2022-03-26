Gülşah Karaçam, Turkish American Association manager, describes how music can bring people together at the Turkish American Association in Adana, Turkey, March 26, 2022. During the event, Winds Aloft, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, displayed their musical talents with songs from around the world. Afterwards, the band answered questions and signed autographs for the children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 08:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841828
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-DJ826-940
|Filename:
|DOD_108950597
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE bands performs for the Turkish American Association, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT