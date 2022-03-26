Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1, TURKEY

    03.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Gülşah Karaçam, Turkish American Association manager, describes how music can bring people together at the Turkish American Association in Adana, Turkey, March 26, 2022. During the event, Winds Aloft, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, displayed their musical talents with songs from around the world. Afterwards, the band answered questions and signed autographs for the children. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 08:44
    This work, USAFE bands performs for the Turkish American Association, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    USAFE band
    Adana
    TAA
    Turkish American Association

