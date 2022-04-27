Navy Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Yokosuka has been strategically positioned to generate readiness, drive operational performance, maximize health and project medical power throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Video produced by:
Gabriel Archer
Sarah Marek
LN1 John Acebu
This work, NMRTC Yokosuka Capabilities, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS
