    GRF PHOTOEX

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 are staged on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck as the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2022. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841797
    VIRIN: 220413-N-OH637-2002
    Filename: DOD_108949992
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF PHOTOEX, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aerial
    underway
    aircraft
    cvn78
    conac

