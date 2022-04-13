GRF PHOTOEX

Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 are staged on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck as the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2022. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
