Today we pay special tribute to Brigadier General Caroline
Miller as she relinquishes command of Joint Base San Antonio and the 502d Air Base Wing and honor Brigadier General Russell Driggers as he
assumes command.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:52:17
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Joint Base San Antonio - 502d Air Base Wing Change of Command, by David Amaral, Alexander Goad and Todd Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
