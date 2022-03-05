Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base San Antonio - 502d Air Base Wing Change of Command

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by David Amaral, Alexander Goad and Todd Holly

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Today we pay special tribute to Brigadier General Caroline
    Miller as she relinquishes command of Joint Base San Antonio and the 502d Air Base Wing and honor Brigadier General Russell Driggers as he
    assumes command.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841772
    VIRIN: 220503-F-GX032-0001
    Filename: DOD_108949555
    Length: 00:52:17
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio - 502d Air Base Wing Change of Command, by David Amaral, Alexander Goad and Todd Holly, identified by DVIDS

    Joint Base San Antonio
    Brad Webb
    502d Air Base Wing
    Caroline Miller
    Russell Driggers

