2022 Thunder over Dover Air Show and Expo teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Show is scheduled for May 21-22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The event is co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)