Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Thunder over Dover Air Show and Expo teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Show is scheduled for May 21-22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The event is co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841769
    VIRIN: 220428-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_108949537
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Thunder over Dover Air Show and Expo teaser, by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunder Over Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT