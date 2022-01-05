B-roll from the cockpits of Thunderbird 4, Maj Zane Taylor, and Thunderbird 6, Capt Daniel Katz. This footage was shot in Fort Lauderdale during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Airshow April 30 and May 1st.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841758
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-AF248-961
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108949384
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds Beach Cockpit Footage, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT