Readiness Challenge Civil Engineer Competition Returns to Tyndall AFB (IMSC-TV)

After more than two decades, the Air Force’s premier civil engineer competition, “Readiness Challenge,” is back with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center playing a major role in its return. The enterprise-wide event tests civil engineer teams on their readiness and war-time contingency skills. Brian Goddin with Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs shows us some of the competitive action of ‘Readiness Challenge’ held at Tyndall Air Force Base April 18-22, 2022.
05.02.2022
05.03.2022
|Package
|841752
|220502-F-EG306-324
|DOD_108949198
|00:02:51
|US
|2
|2
