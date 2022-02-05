Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of exercise Sentry Savannah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of exercise Sentry Savannah (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841741
    VIRIN: 220502-F-ZV906-058
    Filename: DOD_108949073
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of exercise Sentry Savannah, by SSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Sentry Savannah
    419th FW
    Sentry Sav22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT