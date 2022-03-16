The Minnesota National Guard Diversity & Inclusion (MNNG DI) initiative strives to champion diversity by promoting knowledge of current events taking place in the community, sharing facts, and relating notable current events. There are eight Special Emphasis Councils within the MNNG DI initiative, here we learn about what the Women's Council has to offer.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841731
|VIRIN:
|220316-Z-KO357-165
|Filename:
|DOD_108948947
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Special Emphasis Council, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT