Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Special Emphasis Council

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard Diversity & Inclusion (MNNG DI) initiative strives to champion diversity by promoting knowledge of current events taking place in the community, sharing facts, and relating notable current events. There are eight Special Emphasis Councils within the MNNG DI initiative, here we learn about what the Women's Council has to offer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841731
    VIRIN: 220316-Z-KO357-165
    Filename: DOD_108948947
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Special Emphasis Council, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    Minnesota National Guard Diversity & Inclusion
    MNNG DI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT