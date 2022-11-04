Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fifteen Minnesota National Guard and two Croatian Soldiers are competing in Minnesota’s Best Warrior Competition April 7-10, 2022, at Camp Ripley. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers nominated by units across the state. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from states across the region at Camp Ripley in May. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)