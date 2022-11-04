Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Fifteen Minnesota National Guard and two Croatian Soldiers are competing in Minnesota’s Best Warrior Competition April 7-10, 2022, at Camp Ripley. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers nominated by units across the state. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from states across the region at Camp Ripley in May. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841725
    VIRIN: 220411-Z-KO357-181
    Filename: DOD_108948913
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BWC22

