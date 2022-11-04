Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior

Fifteen Minnesota National Guard and two Croatian Soldiers are competing in Minnesota’s Best Warrior Competition April 7-10, 2022, at Camp Ripley. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers nominated by units across the state. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from states across the region at Camp Ripley in May. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
04.11.2022
05.03.2022
|B-Roll
|841725
|220411-Z-KO357-181
|DOD_108948913
|00:02:33
CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|1
|1
