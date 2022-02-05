Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC prepare HIMARS for Emerald Warrior 22

    HULBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    An interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andre Penn, services team lead with the 24th Special Operations Wing Detachment 1 Deployment Cell, during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 2, 2022. Emerald Warrior provides annual, realistic pre-deployment training encompassing multiple joint operating areas. The exercise prepares special operations forces, conventional force enablers, partner nations and interagency elements, to integrate with and execute full-spectrum special operations in an arctic climate, sharpening U.S. forces’ abilities to operate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 13:57
    Category: Interviews
    This work, USMC prepare HIMARS for Emerald Warrior 22, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EmeraldWarrior
    EW22.1
    TrojanFootprint22

