USMC prepare HIMARS for Emerald Warrior 22

An interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andre Penn, services team lead with the 24th Special Operations Wing Detachment 1 Deployment Cell, during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 2, 2022. Emerald Warrior provides annual, realistic pre-deployment training encompassing multiple joint operating areas. The exercise prepares special operations forces, conventional force enablers, partner nations and interagency elements, to integrate with and execute full-spectrum special operations in an arctic climate, sharpening U.S. forces’ abilities to operate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)