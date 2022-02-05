An interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andre Penn, services team lead with the 24th Special Operations Wing Detachment 1 Deployment Cell, during exercise Emerald Warrior 22.1 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 2, 2022. Emerald Warrior provides annual, realistic pre-deployment training encompassing multiple joint operating areas. The exercise prepares special operations forces, conventional force enablers, partner nations and interagency elements, to integrate with and execute full-spectrum special operations in an arctic climate, sharpening U.S. forces’ abilities to operate around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841715
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-FI076-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108948790
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|HULBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC prepare HIMARS for Emerald Warrior 22, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT